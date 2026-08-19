Spirit Flight Attendants Object To Google Data Sale
By Rick Archer ( August 19, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The union representing Spirit Aviation's flight attendants has asked a New York bankruptcy judge to reject the bankrupt airline's request to sell its internal data to Google for artificial intelligence training unless the privacy of its members is protected....
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