Judge May Trim $88M Covidien Hernia Mesh Verdict
By Julie Manganis ( August 19, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Wednesday she is "likely" to reduce a jury's recent $88 million verdict in a bellwether hernia mesh lawsuit and encouraged lawyers for an Alabama couple and Covidien LP to consider a settlement....
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