Ruling Clears Path For Nov. 3 Vote On Miami Marina Project
By Nate Beck ( August 20, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge has declined to block a November voter referendum on a developer's proposed $80 million overhaul of a city-owned Miami marina site in a July lawsuit aiming to invalidate the deal brought by the marina's operator....
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