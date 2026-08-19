Digital Equity Suit On Ice As Gov't Preps Program Relaunch

By Nadia Dreid ( August 19, 2026, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge overseeing a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's shutdown of the Digital Equity Act's Competitive Grant Program has put the case on hold until the government relaunches the program without provisions that consider the applicants' race, as it has agreed to do....
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