Judge Punts $9.9M Lien Fight In 'Take Care Of Maya' Row

By Carolina Bolado ( August 26, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge said Wednesday he would take up the breach of fiduciary duty claims filed by Maya Kowalski, the subject of the Netflix documentary "Take Care of Maya," against her former counsel before addressing the attorney's $9.9 million charging lien for the work he did representing her at trial....
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