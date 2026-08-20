Snap Must Face YouTube Creators' DMCA AI Scraping Suit

By Elliot Weld ( August 20, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a bid from the company that owns video-messaging app Snapchat to escape allegations from a group of YouTube creators that their content was illegally ingested to train artificial intelligence, saying the YouTubers had sufficiently laid out how users encounter measures meant to protect videos....
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