3 Firms Will Lead Charter Cyberattack Claims For Now

By Brian Steele ( August 25, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Attorneys with Milberg PLLC, Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Hausfeld LLP will serve as class counsel, at least temporarily, in a consolidated class action alleging that hackers stole more than 40 million private records through a cyberattack on Charter Communications Inc., a Connecticut federal judge has ruled....
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