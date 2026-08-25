Abbott Cuts $88.5M Deal To End Investors' Formula Recall Suit

By Katryna Perera ( August 25, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Abbott Laboratories and a proposed class of shareholders have reached an $88.5 million settlement to resolve claims that the company misled investors about its safety practices ahead of the 2022 recall at its Sturgis, Michigan, infant formula plant, in a deal that comes a month after an Illinois federal judge tossed the suit....
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