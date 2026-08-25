Md. Judge Trims Baltimore Bridge Wreck Damages Claims

By Linda Chiem ( August 25, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has slashed claims from Baltimore, businesses and dockworkers seeking to recover millions in economic losses from the owner and operator of the container ship that slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, saying the nearly century-old Robins Dry Dock rule bars many of their claims....
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