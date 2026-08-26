Insurer Slams $2M Fee Request In Arbitrator Removal Bid
By Joyce Hanson ( August 26, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An insurance exchange for the trucking industry has urged a New York federal judge to dismiss a request by reinsurers that the exchange pay roughly $2 million in attorney fees and costs in a fight over whether to remove a supposedly "side-switching" arbitrator from a case....
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