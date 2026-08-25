NJ Judge Sends Exxon Retail Voting Program Suit To Texas

By Sarah Jarvis ( August 25, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Tuesday transferred to Texas a police pension fund's proposed class action against Exxon Mobil Corp. over the oil giant's first-of-its-kind retail shareholder voting program, finding the case does not have a strong enough connection to New Jersey....
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