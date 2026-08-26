4th Circ. Class Cert. Ruling Offers Tips For Damages Experts
By Alok Khare and Erica Rose ( August 26, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- On July 20, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit overturned class certification in In re: The Boeing Co.[1] The decision applied the Comcast criteria to the question of the requirements for the plaintiffs' classwide damage model in class actions alleging violations of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5[2] under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act.[3]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.