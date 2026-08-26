Samsung, Apple Warn Against Google Payment Ban

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 26, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Samsung and Apple told the D.C. Circuit that they are backing he district court's decision to reject a proposed ban on Google's payments to device distributors, with Samsung saying the ban would deprive it of the revenue it needs to help fund research and development in its mobile business unit and Apple saying it would only benefit Google at the expense of customers and third parties. ...