Libertarian Org. Tells 9th Circ. Not To Let Canadian Sue Google
By Bryan Koenig ( August 26, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Washington Legal Foundation sought Wednesday to back Google against a British Columbia man's efforts to revive "a thematic copycat" of Epic Games' antitrust lawsuit, telling the Ninth Circuit that a California federal judge rightly deemed Google's Play Store policies too disconnected from prices paid by Canadian Android users....
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