Ex-Josh Cellars Exec Balks At Bid For Lit Funding Probe  

By Aaron Keller ( August 26, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Companies behind the Josh Cellars wine brand should be banned from probing a former executive's litigation funding deal during a November trademark royalties trial, the executive told a Connecticut state court Tuesday, arguing his cash sources are irrelevant to his attempt to seek more than $4 million through contract and fiduciary duty claims....
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