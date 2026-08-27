Ex-Abercrombie CEO's Sex Trafficking Trial Pushed To Jan.
By Cara Salvatore ( August 27, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Thursday delayed the sex trafficking trial of former Abercrombie CEO Michael Jeffries and two others to Jan. 4 to give legal teams more time to prepare in the wake of the recent finding that Jeffries is competent....
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