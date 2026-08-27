Chamber Says FTC's Meta Appeal Trying To 'Rewrite' Law

By Bryan Koenig ( August 27, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other amicus filers urged the D.C. Circuit not to revive the Federal Trade Commission monopolization lawsuit targeting Meta's purchases of WhatsApp and Instagram, taking issue Thursday with how the FTC characterizes social media competition, consumer behavior and the law allowing it to sue....
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