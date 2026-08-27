11th Circ. Holds Real Estate Financier Liable For $56M Loan

By Nate Beck ( August 27, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has found that a Florida real estate financier triggered default on a $56.3 million loan for three Houston, Austin and Dallas-area properties in Texas by filing for bankruptcy protection after assigning one property's management to a new entity, in a ruling favoring hotel lender Access Point Financial....
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