2nd Circ. Backs Lyft In Wheelchair Access, Disability Bias Suit

By Linda Chiem ( August 27, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday rejected certified class claims from Westchester County, New York, residents accusing Lyft of systematically discriminating against disabled riders, saying the plaintiffs' suggestions for increasing the availability of wheelchair-accessible vehicles weren't reasonable....
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