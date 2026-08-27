Biz Group Urges 11th Circ. To Toss $243M Tesla Crash Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang ( August 27, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A trade association of product manufacturers has told the Eleventh Circuit that a $243 million verdict against Tesla over a fatal crash involving Autopilot technology should be reversed, saying letting the verdict stand would improperly punish automakers failing to prevent reckless driver behavior....
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