Mass. Judge Halts USPS Mail Ballot Rule Before Midterms
By Julie Manganis ( August 28, 2026, 12:00 AM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge late Thursday temporarily blocked the U.S. Postal Service from implementing a new rule allowing it to deny delivery of mail-in ballots from voters whose names are not on citizenship lists the Trump administration is compiling ahead of November's midterms....
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