Defense Contractor Faces Suit Over CEO Review, Stock Drop
By Elaine Briseño ( August 31, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- An XTI Aerospace Inc. investor has hit the defense company and two executives with a lawsuit alleging they carried out a scheme to deceive investors by making misleading statements and withholding facts that when revealed led to a nearly 16% stock decline....
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