Tesla Asks 9th Circ. To Decertify 'Full Self-Driving' Ad Class
By Dorothy Atkins ( August 31, 2026, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Tesla urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to decertify classes of Tesla buyers who accuse the company of making false and deceptive promises about the capabilities of their "self-driving" electric vehicles, arguing that there's no proof showing all class members viewed the alleged misstatement at issue on Tesla's webpage....
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