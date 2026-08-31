Investors Can't Escape Danish Tax Fraud Case, 2nd Circ. Says

By Natalie Olivo ( August 31, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Four investors and their pension plans owe $476 million for their role in a tax fraud scheme against the Danish government, the Second Circuit affirmed Monday, rejecting the investors' contention that they are beyond the reach of Danish revenue collectors....
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