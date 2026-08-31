States Ask Fed. Circ. To Revive Their Temporary Tariff Claims
By Jack McLoone ( August 31, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Two dozen states pushed the Federal Circuit on Monday to revive their specific claims against now-expired temporary tariffs while simultaneously pushing the panel to otherwise back the U.S. Court of International Trade's ruling that the tariffs were illegal....
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