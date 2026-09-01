Combies Hanson Accused Of Missing 2-Year Lawsuit Window
By Christine DeRosa ( September 1, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts personal injury firm Combies Hanson PC has been accused of missing Connecticut's two-year statute of limitations when filing an underlying lawsuit against Delta Air Lines on behalf of a man who alleges he was injured by an airplane's beverage cart....
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