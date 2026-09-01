Music Publishers Fight To Keep $3B Anthropic IP Case Alive
By Hailey Konnath ( September 1, 2026, 11:37 PM EDT) -- Major music publishers on Monday urged a California federal court not to throw out their $3 billion suit accusing Anthropic PBC of "brazen" mass copyright infringement of sheet music and songbooks, arguing that Anthropic's "thin challenges" to their claims mischaracterize the law and disregard their "extensive" allegations....
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