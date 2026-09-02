STMicro Investors Seek Cert. In Suit Over COVID Market Drop
By Gina Kim ( September 2, 2026, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Investors in semiconductor manufacturing company STMicroelectronics have asked a New York federal judge to certify their securities class action alleging company executives failed to acknowledge pandemic-related semiconductor chip demand declines, arguing they all relied upon the executives' public misrepresentations to purchase company shares. ...
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