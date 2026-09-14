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The Deep Split Over Mandatory Detention, And What's Next

By Kemal Hepsen ( September 14, 2026, 3:30 PM EDT) -- On July 30, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit held in Rodriguez Vazquez v. Bostock that noncitizens who enter the U.S. without inspection and are apprehended in the interior are detained under Title 8 of the U.S. Code, Section 1226, which allows release on bond — not under Section 1225(b)(2)(A), the mandatory detention provision the government has invoked since July 2025....

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