DOJ Backs OpenAI, Microsoft Fair Use Defense In NYT IP Case

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 2, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The federal government is weighing in on the sprawling copyright litigation against OpenAI Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in New York federal court brought by The New York Times and others, telling the judge that using copyrighted texts to train generative tools shouldn't expose developers to broad infringement liability....
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