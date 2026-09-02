Online Embedders May Like 5th Circ.'s Pivot On Server Test
By Ivan Moreno ( September 2, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit last week rejected a 2007 copyright test that publishers have long criticized, but attorneys say the court's replacement may still leave news aggregators and apps that embed third-party content in a strong position while putting more pressure on rights holders to restrict content they don't want embedded elsewhere....
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