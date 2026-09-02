9th Circ. Denies Funko's Bid To Revisit Investor Dispute
By Jessica Corso ( September 2, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Wednesday said it would not reconsider its decision to revive a proposed class action accusing Funko Inc. of failing to warn investors about tens of millions of dollars' worth of excess toys the company eventually wrote off....
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