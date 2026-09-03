Judge Decries 'Gamesmanship' In Nixing EPA Waiver Moves
By Keith Goldberg ( September 3, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has struck an initial blow against the Trump administration and congressional Republicans' aggressive use of the Congressional Review Act to block the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's move to make Clean Air Act waivers for California subject to potential rescission by lawmakers....
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