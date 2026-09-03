Maduro Says Narco-Terrorism Charge Has No US Link

By Madeline Lyskawa ( September 3, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro pressed a New York federal judge to throw out his narco-terrorism conspiracy charge, arguing that the U.S. government cannot indict him for something that took place entirely in another country and did not involve the U.S....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.