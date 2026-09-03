Paramount-Warner Bros. Investor Loses Bid To Expedite Suit

By Jarek Rutz ( September 3, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday denied a Paramount Skydance Corp. stockholder's bid to fast-track derivative litigation seeking to halt the company's planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, finding that the investor had not shown a sufficient basis for rushing the case toward trial....
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