Polymarket Accused Of Using Fake Wins To Woo US Users

By Jared Foretek ( September 3, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. resident's proposed class action accusing Polymarket of using paid influencers to stage fake trading wins on sham sites was moved to D.C. federal court Wednesday, carrying allegations that the company used the faked videos to get around a settlement that barred it from advertising to Americans....
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