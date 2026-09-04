The State Of Prediction Market Litigation After 9th Circ. Ruling

By Mohamed Al-Hendy, Kenesha Starling Duncan and Brent Ray ( September 4, 2026, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Prediction markets allow participants to trade event contracts whose value turns on a future outcome. A contract might ask whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates, whether a candidate will win an election or whether a team will win a game, and then settle at a fixed amount if the stated outcome occurs....
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