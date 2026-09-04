Rent The Runway Inks $9M Deal To End Investor IPO Suit

By Sydney Price ( September 4, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Rent the Runway Inc. and several of its directors, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow, and underwriters have reached a $9 million deal with shareholders who accused them of concealing major challenges the designer rental company was facing prior to its 2021 initial public offering....
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