Ga. Appeals Court Upholds Defense Verdict In Crash Case

By Kelcey Caulder ( September 4, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals will not grant a new trial to a married couple in their suit against a truck driver and his trucking company over injuries the wife sustained when a truck rear-ended her car, affirming a defense verdict in the case....
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