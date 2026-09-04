9th Circ. Won't Let Roblox Arbitrate Online Safety Suit

By Mike Curley ( September 4, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit denied Roblox Corp.'s bid to compel arbitration in a suit by a man alleging his daughter was targeted on the platform by adult predators, saying its delay in seeking arbitration while it litigated the suit on the merits waived any right to arbitrate....
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