Ex-Budget Official Asks To Avoid Prison In Conn. Bribery Case

By Brian Steele ( September 4, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Former Connecticut budget official Konstantinos Diamantis asked a federal judge Friday to spare him from a potential decade-plus prison sentence after his conviction for demanding and accepting bribes, citing factors including his advanced age and loss of his law license....
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