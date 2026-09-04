3rd Circ. Preview: Penn State TM Row, NFL Agent Poaching Suit
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( September 4, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit in September is set to decide whether a print-on-demand company's collegiate apparel counts as counterfeit Penn State merchandise and if two former Philadelphia detectives can escape a $16 million judgment for a wrongfully convicted murder suspect....
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