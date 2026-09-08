Meta Accused Of Using Photos To Train AI Without Consent
By Adam Lidgett ( September 8, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Facebook and Instagram users hit Meta with a proposed class action accusing the company of harvesting biometric data from photos posted to its platforms without consent to develop its artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology....
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