Class Settlement MDL Plaintiffs Say Cos. Hinder Disclosure
By Jared Foretek ( September 9, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs in a sprawling multidistrict case accusing class action settlement administrators of hiding kickbacks from financial institutions are accusing the defendant companies of stalling prediscovery planning through "piecemeal and inadequate" disclosures and are asking the D.C. federal judge presiding over the case to order disclosures....
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