Ga. Panel Upholds $8.5M Verdict Over Diabetic Driver Crash

By Y. Peter Kang ( September 9, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court on Wednesday affirmed an $8.5 million verdict against a trucking company that employed a driver with a history of failing to manage his diabetes who negligently ran another big rig off the road during a medical emergency, saying certain evidence was not improperly admitted....
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