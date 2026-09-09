Court Lets Stand Exxon Win In Decade-Old Securities Case

By Spencer Brewer ( September 9, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge denied a motion by a class of Exxon Mobil Corp. investors seeking a new trial in a 10-year-old securities class action claiming the energy giant misled shareholders, saying Wednesday that the company's closing arguments did not prejudice the jury....
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