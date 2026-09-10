TransX, Georgia Driver End Personal Injury Suit Over Crash
By David Aaro ( September 10, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Georgia resident reached an agreement Thursday to end his personal injury lawsuit accusing TransX Ltd. of negligence for allowing an unsafe driver to use the truck that crashed into his vehicle....
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