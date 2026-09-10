Calif. Enacts Laws To Curb Addictive Feeds, AI Risks For Kids
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 10, 2026, 10:08 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen kids online safety bills into law Thursday, expanding student data privacy laws while barring social media companies from offering teens personalized accounts with addictive features and requiring artificial intelligence companies to implement guardrails to prevent teen suicide and self-harm....
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