Volvo Averts EV Defect Suit Over Kansas Buyers' NJ Claims
By Emily Field ( September 11, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday dismissed a proposed class action brought by a Kansas married couple alleging that the rear auto brake and dashboard drive display features in certain Volvo electric vehicles are defective, finding there's no connection to the Garden State aside from the automaker's corporate headquarters....
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