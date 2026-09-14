Conn. Budget Official Deserves 10-Year Sentence, Feds Say

By Aaron Keller ( September 14, 2026, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors say former Connecticut budget official Konstantinos Diamantis deserves to spend between roughly 10 and 12½ years in prison after being convicted of accepting bribes, committing extortion and lying to federal agents, arguing "his greed, corruption and abject lack of integrity" require time behind bars....
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